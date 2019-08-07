HiCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. HiCoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $3.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000079 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

