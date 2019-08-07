HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $161.40. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 1,387,734 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

