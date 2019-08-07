Hexx (HXX) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Hexx has a market cap of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,651.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.51 or 0.01917907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.29 or 0.02885906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00767884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00796008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00050416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00532159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00144868 BTC.

Hexx Profile

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

