Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. 319,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $54,652.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $770,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

