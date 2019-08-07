Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,872,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,510,000 after buying an additional 19,172,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,707,000 after buying an additional 384,154 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,783,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after buying an additional 454,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,624,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,070,000 after buying an additional 366,539 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,048,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,758,000 after buying an additional 204,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

HPE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 3,670,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $235,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

