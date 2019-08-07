Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $78.69, approximately 208,604 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 82,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Heska in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $614.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heska Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Scott Humphrey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,944.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

