Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 104.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

