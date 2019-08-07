Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Helmerich & Payne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 7,100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 223.6%.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.