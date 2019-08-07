Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $143.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Helios Technologies updated its FY19 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 3,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,327. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.82. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $235,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $852,243 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,105,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,408,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,483,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,372,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,256,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

