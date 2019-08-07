HedgeTrade Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00007826 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $265.01 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006801 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000601 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00078305 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

