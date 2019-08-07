Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 931 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

