Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

HYG opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

