Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 3,525 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 123.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

