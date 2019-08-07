Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 3,525 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 123.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DHR opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
