Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.18 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

HIIQ stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 11,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,172. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $297.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,328,382.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 48,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,268,799.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

