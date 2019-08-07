Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.18 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.
HIIQ stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 11,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,172. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $297.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,328,382.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 48,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,268,799.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
