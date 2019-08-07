Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.
Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $299.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,748,858.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 51,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,346,531.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8,309.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
