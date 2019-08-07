Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $299.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,748,858.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 51,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,346,531.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8,309.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

