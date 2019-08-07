Head to Head Survey: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) vs. aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $13.99 million 161.27 -$118.87 million ($2.59) -16.53 aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$34.51 million N/A N/A

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acceleron Pharma and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 3 7 0 2.70 aTyr Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25

Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $62.13, suggesting a potential upside of 45.19%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $16.57, suggesting a potential upside of 416.10%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -965.39% -35.94% -33.41% aTyr Pharma N/A -81.33% -51.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats aTyr Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

