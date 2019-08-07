Head-To-Head Contrast: GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) versus Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Carbon Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A -98.81% -80.62% Carbon Natural Gas 10.71% 12.05% 3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GrowMax Resources and Carbon Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

GrowMax Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.9%. Carbon Natural Gas does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Carbon Natural Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$41.89 million N/A N/A Carbon Natural Gas $53.05 million 0.72 $8.40 million N/A N/A

Carbon Natural Gas has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

Carbon Natural Gas beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

