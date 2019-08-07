Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Increased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up 1.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.85.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $412,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.86. 30,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

