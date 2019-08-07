Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 786,230 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Halliburton worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,279,242. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

