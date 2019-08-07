GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 458.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,944. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.25. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Julian S. Gangolli sold 671,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $9,971,411.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 510,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,623.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 12,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $177,788.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,047,660 shares of company stock worth $15,647,815 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.91.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

