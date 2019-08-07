GuccioneCoin (GCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GuccioneCoin has a market cap of $59,566.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GuccioneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

GuccioneCoin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com . GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuccioneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GuccioneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

