Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.72

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 808003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Get Groupon alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $17,733,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,019,730 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Groupon by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388,374 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Groupon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,068,354 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 694,590 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.