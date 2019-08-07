Grid+ (GRID) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $311.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00236793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.01250168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00019982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00096047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ launched on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

