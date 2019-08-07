GreenSky Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,559 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,396% compared to the typical volume of 171 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $76,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 120.94% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

