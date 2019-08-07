Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $125.94 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 5,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,980. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLRE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.
Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.