Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $125.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 5,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,980. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLRE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 12.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 759,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

