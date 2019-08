Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. Great Lakes Aviation shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.

Great Lakes Aviation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLUX)

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners.

