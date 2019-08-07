Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.65

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 48042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.41 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $152,227,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,876 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 737,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 194,255 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

