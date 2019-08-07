Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Releases Earnings Results

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

GOVB remained flat at $$12.85 on Wednesday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.26. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gouverneur Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

