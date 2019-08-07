Gossipcoin (GOSS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Gossipcoin has a market cap of $15,526.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 27,815,409 coins and its circulating supply is 17,815,409 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

