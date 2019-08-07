Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.28. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

In other news, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,603.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 3,231.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.