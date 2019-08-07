GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor Sells 4,189 Shares

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $18,222.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $53,870.54.

GPRO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 10,006,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 90.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 2,383,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GoPro by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoPro by 10.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

