Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $157.00. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $160.50, with a volume of 3,897 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $26.65 million and a PE ratio of 29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.25.

About Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

