Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
GBDC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 213,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
