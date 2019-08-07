Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GBDC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $41.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 213,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

