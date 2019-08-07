Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Issues Earnings Results

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.67 million.

Shares of GORO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,144. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

GORO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Kimberly C. Perry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 25,009 shares of company stock worth $79,683 over the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

