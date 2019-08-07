Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $118.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. 366,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 0.84. Globant has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,682,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after buying an additional 107,099 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 767,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,830,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globant by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 106,241 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.