Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $366.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

