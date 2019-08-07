Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 19,447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 18,906.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,080,000 after purchasing an additional 441,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $184.46 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.41.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

