Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

