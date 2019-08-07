Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,332,000 after acquiring an additional 835,915 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,140 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 187,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,606. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

