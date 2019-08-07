Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 11,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $482.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.64. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 707,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 414,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

