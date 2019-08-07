Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 million and a P/E ratio of 170.00.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$29.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

