GeoCoin Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a market cap of $796,083.00 and approximately $349.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.00773880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00029546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011055 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002932 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

