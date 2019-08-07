Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Genesis Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Genesis Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GEN opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Genesis Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

