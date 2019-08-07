Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Trading Up 6.8%

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $156.00, approximately 55 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,683% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.13.

About Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

