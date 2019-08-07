Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.05. Gazit Globe shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.23.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GZT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gazit Globe in the 4th quarter valued at $7,237,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gazit Globe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,086,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,747,000 after purchasing an additional 383,466 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gazit Globe by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gazit Globe by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned and operated 101 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.