Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,397. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $40.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 85.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,278,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 200.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,033,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,280,000 after purchasing an additional 118,614 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

