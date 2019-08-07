Galore Resources (CVE:GRI) Shares Down 14.3%

Galore Resources Inc (CVE:GRI) fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 25,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 105,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Galore Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRI)

Galore Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Minerales Galore, S.A de C.V., acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It principally owns 100% interest in the Dos Santos gold and base-metal property located in northern Zacatecas State, Mexico. Galore Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Galore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.