Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.05, approximately 7,479 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 20,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galaxy Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

