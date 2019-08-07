Gabelli Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the construction company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Gabelli also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,734,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,884,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.