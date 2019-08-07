FY2020 EPS Estimates for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SOMMY stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74.

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

